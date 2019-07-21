Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
South St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
South St. Paul, MN
Catherine "Kate" SPADINO

Catherine "Kate" SPADINO Obituary
(nee Aller), age 89, of South St. Paul, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home. Survived by Tom, husband of 68 years; daughter Kathy (Bob) Reichenbach, Nisswa; son Tom, South St. Paul, and beloved grandson Jake, Bellingham, WA; brother-in-law Edward Klamm and many nieces and nephews, as well as her 'other children, the entire Nipp family who lovingly adopted Tom & Kate after the loss of their own parents. Kate is preceded in death by her parents, John & Elizabeth Aller; brothers John & Joe; brothers and sisters-in-law Delores Aller, Julie Aller, Lenore & Al Baumann, Gloria & Norm Morse, Fred & Marilyn Spadino & Elaine Klamm. Kate & Tom spent their 68 years together summering at their lakehome on Clark Lake, Nisswa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 26, 11am, with visitation 9-11 am prior to Mass at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, South St. Paul MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
