(nee Aller), age 89, of South St. Paul, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home. Survived by Tom, husband of 68 years; daughter Kathy (Bob) Reichenbach, Nisswa; son Tom, South St. Paul, and beloved grandson Jake, Bellingham, WA; brother-in-law Edward Klamm and many nieces and nephews, as well as her 'other children, the entire Nipp family who lovingly adopted Tom & Kate after the loss of their own parents. Kate is preceded in death by her parents, John & Elizabeth Aller; brothers John & Joe; brothers and sisters-in-law Delores Aller, Julie Aller, Lenore & Al Baumann, Gloria & Norm Morse, Fred & Marilyn Spadino & Elaine Klamm. Kate & Tom spent their 68 years together summering at their lakehome on Clark Lake, Nisswa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 26, 11am, with visitation 9-11 am prior to Mass at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, South St. Paul MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019