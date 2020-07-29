Age 82, of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully on her 82nd birthday, July 26, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Willard; children, Jenine and Jerry; siblings, Jimmy Miller, Dorothy Jean Searle; nephew, Steven Searle. Survived by children, Lori Goodroad, Linda Abler, Tim Abler, Lyle Goodroad; grandchildren, Kayla, Steven, Will, Dusty; great-grandchildren, Brody, Brant; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Public visitation 4-8 PM Wed., August 5th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com