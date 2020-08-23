On August 5, 2020, Cathy passed away suddenly due to COVID-19. Cathy was born in St. Paul on November 30, 1950, to devoted parents, Lorraine and Frederick Fabian. Cathy graduated from Nativity School and from Our Lady of Peace High School, class of 1968. Cathy held her friends and family in the highest regard and spent her life caring for and about the people she came across including her lifelong friend from next door, Marty Heller. Cathy enjoyed art, music, birds and decorating. Cathleen married the love of her life, William Bergstedt, in 1975. Cathy and Billy would have two children, Amy and William "Beau". They loved the outdoors, traveling and spending time with their family. As life can go, Cathy and Billy would face difficult health challenges. They are now at peace and will be remembered fondly for their charismatic fun-loving nature and their love for others. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 28 years. Cathy is survived by her son, William "Beau" Bergstedt (Heidi); daughter, Amy Losie (Thomas); brothers, William Fabian (Joan) and Gregory (Maribel); sister, Patricia Rogosheske (Ronald); granddaughters, Ashley and Avery Losie and Hallie Bergstedt; dozens of dear cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will hold a small outdoor service at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to NAMI MN 651-457-6200