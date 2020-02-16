Home

November 21, 1922—February 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband James; son David; parents Maynard and Ida Simonson; sister Norma (Max) Barkley; and brother Martin Simonson. Survived by sister-in-law Evelyn Simonson; brother-in-law Gordon (Sandra) Carlton; nieces, nephews and their families. Service 3PM Wednesday, February 19 at Timber Hills Chapel, 6305 Burnham Circle, Inver Grove Hghts. Memorials preferred to Timber Hills Foundation or Vietnam Vets Memorial Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
