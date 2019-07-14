|
Born in Tyler, MN, September 10, 1950. Finished her 10 month battle with cancer July 8, 2019 at home in Circle Pines, MN at the age of 68. She was a 36 year employee of the United States Post Office, retiring as a Manager of Customer Service Operations in St. Paul. Upon retiring, she became an administrative assistant at IntriCon for 5 years before cancer required her to quit working. Preceded in death by parents, John Phillip & Marjorie Earhart; stepson, Scott Potthoff; and son-in-law, William Brown. Survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael Potthoff; son, Scot Wilson (Rebecca); daughter, Stephanie Brown; stepson, Christian Potthoff; sisters, Christie Bauman (Jim) and Ruth Dagg (Geoff); brother, Ritchie Earhart; grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler and Jayden Wilson, Zach, Kate and Xavier Brown, Kyreen and Carter Potthoff; great-grandchildren, Logan and Aveeana Potthoff; bonus granddaughter, Maggie Enebak; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 18, doors open at 5:30pm with a buffet dinner at 6:30pm, followed by a short ceremony at the Mermaid Event Center, attached to the AmericInn, 2200 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View, MN. Entrance to the Event Center is on the west side of the building, upper parking lot. Please join us for food, beverages, a short program, and much conversation and laughter about Cathy and her impact on your life. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
