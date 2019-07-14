Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Mermaid Event Center, attached to the AmericInn
2200 Mounds View Blvd
Mounds View,, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathryn POTTHOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathryn Lee (Earhart) POTTHOFF


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathryn Lee (Earhart) POTTHOFF Obituary
Born in Tyler, MN, September 10, 1950. Finished her 10 month battle with cancer July 8, 2019 at home in Circle Pines, MN at the age of 68. She was a 36 year employee of the United States Post Office, retiring as a Manager of Customer Service Operations in St. Paul. Upon retiring, she became an administrative assistant at IntriCon for 5 years before cancer required her to quit working. Preceded in death by parents, John Phillip & Marjorie Earhart; stepson, Scott Potthoff; and son-in-law, William Brown. Survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael Potthoff; son, Scot Wilson (Rebecca); daughter, Stephanie Brown; stepson, Christian Potthoff; sisters, Christie Bauman (Jim) and Ruth Dagg (Geoff); brother, Ritchie Earhart; grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler and Jayden Wilson, Zach, Kate and Xavier Brown, Kyreen and Carter Potthoff; great-grandchildren, Logan and Aveeana Potthoff; bonus granddaughter, Maggie Enebak; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 18, doors open at 5:30pm with a buffet dinner at 6:30pm, followed by a short ceremony at the Mermaid Event Center, attached to the AmericInn, 2200 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View, MN. Entrance to the Event Center is on the west side of the building, upper parking lot. Please join us for food, beverages, a short program, and much conversation and laughter about Cathy and her impact on your life. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now