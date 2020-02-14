|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend Passed away suddenly February 9, 2020. Our lovely Cecelia unites in heaven with our parents, Nick and Frances; brothers, Loucas and Harry and sister, Georgia. Cecelia is an alumna of Macalester College. Cecelia is well known for her philanthropy and benevolence. God has our amazing Cecelia by His side. Cecelia is sadly missed by her surviving husband, Harold; son Perry; grandson, Andre; siblings, Ann Pathos, Mary Arvanitis; nephews, James (Sally), Peter (Ashley), Nick (Shelli); grandnieces and grandnephews; and many friends. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 14, 2020