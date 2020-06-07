Cecilia Marie EXNER
Age 89 of Mendota Heights Passed Away June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; son, Joseph; daughter, Jo Anne; infant children, Anthony & Margaret; brother, Johnny Milnar; sister, Patricia Leivermann; and special friend, Bill Gehan. Survived by children, Mary (Guy) Stream, Suzanne Gillette, Patrice, Stephen (Julie) and Bridgette; grandchildren, Sonia, Nicole, Sam (Fontaine), Jessica (Ron), Marty (Lori), Charles, Celia and Ryan; many great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Susie) Milnar; son-in-law, Doug Schaber; special friend, Hugh O'Kane; and many nieces, nephews & friends. Memorial Mass 11AM Wed., June 10th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul. Private inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Special thanks to her many caregivers in the past few months. 651-457-6200





MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
