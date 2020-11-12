Age 31, of River Falls Formerly of White Bear Lake Born on July 27, 1989 and went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents Donald Bartlett and John "Jack" & Rita Delaney; aunt Shalagh Delaney and uncle Greg Bjork. Survived by parents Kevin & Kelly; siblings Matt (Kelly), Jamie (Melissa) and Tracy; nieces Regan, Brielle, Caitlin & Jade; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, November 16th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private family service and burial at Evergreen Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.