Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
Chad RASMUSSEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
51 West 7th Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
51 West 7th Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad RASMUSSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad C. "Chauncy" RASMUSSEN


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad C. "Chauncy" RASMUSSEN Obituary
Age 42 Of Edina Chad Christopher Rasmussen, lost his battle to cancer November 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. If you had to describe Chad in one word, it would be love. He loved his life with his wife Elise and children Michayla, Cole, and Syriana. He loved his parents Gary and Mary Jo, his brother Joel, sister Brynn (Brent), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving relatives, in-laws, and friends. He also loved his profession as an Executive Chef. He was preceded in death by his Papa Don, Grandma Lillian and Grandpa David. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday November 15th 10:00 AM at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West 7th Street St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. A celebration of Chad's life will be held at Bearpath Golf and Country Club 18100 Bearpath Trail, Eden Prairie following the Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -