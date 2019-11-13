|
Age 42 Of Edina Chad Christopher Rasmussen, lost his battle to cancer November 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. If you had to describe Chad in one word, it would be love. He loved his life with his wife Elise and children Michayla, Cole, and Syriana. He loved his parents Gary and Mary Jo, his brother Joel, sister Brynn (Brent), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving relatives, in-laws, and friends. He also loved his profession as an Executive Chef. He was preceded in death by his Papa Don, Grandma Lillian and Grandpa David. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday November 15th 10:00 AM at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West 7th Street St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. A celebration of Chad's life will be held at Bearpath Golf and Country Club 18100 Bearpath Trail, Eden Prairie following the Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019