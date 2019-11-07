|
|
Is Soaring High and Breathing Freely... Left to cherish his memory, parents, Theodore (Katherine) Plante, Patricia Plante; brother, Christopher (Valerie) Plante; step-sisters, Marissa Lucid and Elizabeth Lucid; nieces, Hanna, Natalie, and Emily; nephew, Logan. A Service of Remembrance will be held Sunday November 10, 2-5 pm in the Commons Room at Cortland Square, 7385 157 7th st W, Apple Valley, MN. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
