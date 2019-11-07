Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Commons Room at Cortland Square
7385 157 7th st W
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad PLANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad E. PLANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad E. PLANTE Obituary
Is Soaring High and Breathing Freely... Left to cherish his memory, parents, Theodore (Katherine) Plante, Patricia Plante; brother, Christopher (Valerie) Plante; step-sisters, Marissa Lucid and Elizabeth Lucid; nieces, Hanna, Natalie, and Emily; nephew, Logan. A Service of Remembrance will be held Sunday November 10, 2-5 pm in the Commons Room at Cortland Square, 7385 157 7th st W, Apple Valley, MN. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -