Age 77, formerly of Maplewood, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by four generations of family. Born in Vam Hoob, northern Laos, to Chong Chee and Mao Moua Her, Chad was an avid learner and became one of a handful of Hmong students to graduate from the Royal Lao University in Vientienne. Instead of pursuing a career in the capital city, Chad returned to the northern villages to teach and eventually become superintendent of schools in Longcheng, Laos. This earned him the devotion of an entire generation of Hmong villagers and the lifelong title of "Thaj Khu" (lead teacher). Longcheng was also a stronghold for the Hmong and CIA's Secret War in Laos during the Vietnam War during which Chad served as a liaison and Captain for the CIA. After the war, Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa, sponsored Chad and his family as refugees to the United States. Through the care and support of their congregation host family, Bill and Dorothy Rathje, Chad's devotion to the church flourished. He went on to become deacon and congregation leader at Hmong Roseville Baptist and Hmong Central Lutheran. Chad pioneered and led senior programming for the Woman's Association of Hmong and Lao in the 1980's. In 2000 Chad co-founded the first Hmong adult day center, Tsev Lauj Kaj Siab, a Wingspan Life Resource Center. In 2007 Chad created his own Hmong senior care center, Hmong Elders Center, which received the 2015 City of Saint Paul's Community Impact Award. All of Chad's accomplishments paled in comparison to his ceaseless devotion to his family. Chad is survived by his wife, Bee Yang; his sons, Roger ShyYeng and James ChiMeng; his daughters, KaoLy Ilean, Kristen PaDa, and Sharon KaoSheng; fourteen grand children and one great granddaughter. His funeral will be held at Legacy East Chapel on Saturday, October 10 with a 2pm burial on Sunday, October 11 at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of gifts, please consider donating to the "Chad and Bee Her Fund" hosted by the St. Paul & MN Foundation. The Her Fund will provide scholarships for Hmong students in need in Laos, Thailand, and beyond.









