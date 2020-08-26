Age 54 Returned to his heavenly home on August 21, 2020. He passed unexpectedly in his home after living with early on-set Parkinson's disease and other health issues unrelated to COVID 19. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his health struggles and recovery. Chad was born to Walter and the late Sondra Lizakowski on June 25, 1966 in Grand Forks, ND during flooding season. They moved to the Twin Cities when he was a year old, and making their home in Fridley, MN. He attended Spring Lake Park High School and St. Cloud State University, receiving his MS in Psychology from UW, River Falls. Chad worked at Cub Foods as a baker, and Merrick Inc. as a support staff to persons with developmental disabilities. He began working for Mpls. Public Schools as a School Psychologist in 1996 serving at several of their middle schools, working on their Crisis Teams and as their Autism Specialist. Chad was an avid sports fan, especially the Vikings and Twins. He enjoyed tennis, softball, golf, and could talk sports with the best of them. Other hobbies included reading the paper everyday, good books, music, movies, relaxing at the cabin, hunting, fishing, history, and politics. His warm smile and one of a kind laugh will be missed greatly. Chad was a member of AA, leading meeting and sponsoring many. Chad is preceded in death by his mother, Sondra (Mortenson), father-in-law, Stanley T. Wiatros, and his buddy, Joseph Zmyslo. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 29 years, Jo Ann (Wiatros). They have three children together: Maggie (Riley Doriott), Genevieve (Quentin Mann Jr.), and Joshua; grandsons Cameron and Adrian Mann-Lizakowski. He is also survived by his loving father Walter E. and cherished brother Jamie, mother-in-law Frances Wiatros, Godchildren: Rachel Wiatros, Marinna Kugler, and Piotrek Wasienski as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 5pm to 7pm at Hope Church, 7910 15th St. N, Oakdale and again one hour prior to service. Funeral service at 11am on Thursday, August 27th at Hope Church. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com