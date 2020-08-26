1/1
Chad Walter LIZAKOWSKI
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 54 Returned to his heavenly home on August 21, 2020. He passed unexpectedly in his home after living with early on-set Parkinson's disease and other health issues unrelated to COVID 19. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his health struggles and recovery. Chad was born to Walter and the late Sondra Lizakowski on June 25, 1966 in Grand Forks, ND during flooding season. They moved to the Twin Cities when he was a year old, and making their home in Fridley, MN. He attended Spring Lake Park High School and St. Cloud State University, receiving his MS in Psychology from UW, River Falls. Chad worked at Cub Foods as a baker, and Merrick Inc. as a support staff to persons with developmental disabilities. He began working for Mpls. Public Schools as a School Psychologist in 1996 serving at several of their middle schools, working on their Crisis Teams and as their Autism Specialist. Chad was an avid sports fan, especially the Vikings and Twins. He enjoyed tennis, softball, golf, and could talk sports with the best of them. Other hobbies included reading the paper everyday, good books, music, movies, relaxing at the cabin, hunting, fishing, history, and politics. His warm smile and one of a kind laugh will be missed greatly. Chad was a member of AA, leading meeting and sponsoring many. Chad is preceded in death by his mother, Sondra (Mortenson), father-in-law, Stanley T. Wiatros, and his buddy, Joseph Zmyslo. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 29 years, Jo Ann (Wiatros). They have three children together: Maggie (Riley Doriott), Genevieve (Quentin Mann Jr.), and Joshua; grandsons Cameron and Adrian Mann-Lizakowski. He is also survived by his loving father Walter E. and cherished brother Jamie, mother-in-law Frances Wiatros, Godchildren: Rachel Wiatros, Marinna Kugler, and Piotrek Wasienski as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 5pm to 7pm at Hope Church, 7910 15th St. N, Oakdale and again one hour prior to service. Funeral service at 11am on Thursday, August 27th at Hope Church. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hope Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hope Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hope Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved