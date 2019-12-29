|
|
August 20, 1946 to December 25, 2019 A St Paul native preceded in death by her father and mother, Lawrence and Charlotte Gearin; beloved husband Gary; son Bryan; brothers Lawrence Jr. and Edward; sisters Muriel and Rosemary. Survived by her children, Kelly Browne (Michael) and Matthew Phillips (Lauren); Also survived by her precious grandchildren Alexander and Amira who she loved unconditionally; brother Terrence Gearin; sisters Kathleen Gearin; Maureen Albright (James), and Patricia Gearin; many loving nieces and nephews, and cousins on both the Gearin and Reinsberg sides. She also had an incredible circle of friends from her high school years, her cancer survivor group, Grand Marais and her Exercare buddies. All those who knew her will miss her exquisite sense of humor that included practical jokes, puns, and hilarious stories told with a straight face that made you laugh before she even started to speak in anticipation of what outrageous thing she would say. Complete strangers were charmed by her humor within minutes of meeting her. As one cousin said "To know Charleen was to love her." Charleen grew up in Birchwood and Roseville Minnesota, graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1964. She worked and traveled with friends, before marrying the love of her life Gary and raising a family with him in Eagan. The whole family spent wonderful times in Gary's home town of Croftville, three miles from Grand Marais, Minnesota, on Lake Superior. The times spent in the family house and little cabin on the lake playing cards, watching sunsets, fishing, bonfires on the beach and grilling were special to them. Charleen kept sharing her gift of humor, her kindness, and her generous spirit with family and friends despite her many health struggles including two bouts of breast cancer and two open heart surgeries. There will be less laughter, less fun and less grace in this world because she lost her last medical battle. The family wishes to thank oncologist, Dr. Murphy for her many years of care, and the nurses and doctors of Station PB2000 at Abbott Northwestern for the professional care and kindness they provided her during her final days. A visitation for Charleen will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. A memorial service will occur Monday, December 30, 2019 at 4:30 PM, at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 506 W. 7th Street, St. Paul. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019