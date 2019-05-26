|
December 3, 1949 – May 18, 2019 Charlene Marie Sullivan (Radant) Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Charlene had Faith in a loving God and Jesus Christ trusting his will and his timing for us. She had a nurturing heart, kind soul and a deep love for her family and many friends. Our hearts are heavy and our love goes out to all of those who were touched by her vibrant spirit. Charlene will be forever missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Irene Radant; sister Janice Klitzke (Radant). Left to cherish her memory are daughters Bridget Sullivan and Erin Sullivan; grandson Luke Wiege; sisters Madelyn, Susan and Diane; brothers Thomas, James and David. Additional family Chris Wiege and Bill Brown; also loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mom, we will love and remember you in our hearts forever. A private ceremony will be held by family. In lieu of flowers please send Memorials to O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 So. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116. O'Halloran & Murphy, 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019