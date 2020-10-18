Age 78 of Hastings Passed away on October 14, 2020. Survived by wife, Marolyn; children, Jon and Jeffrey (Lisa) Schroeder; grandchildren, Zoe, Mya, Pippa, Alivia, Isaiah, Axel and Zeke; siblings, Don (Cathy) Schroeder, Jean Johnson and Dan (Gloria) Schroeder. Memorial Service Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11AM at Harbor Church, 11125 Point Douglas Drive South, Hastings, MN. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service at church. (Limited seating available at the church, max of 100 people permitted). Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com