Charles A. SCHROEDER
Age 78 of Hastings Passed away on October 14, 2020. Survived by wife, Marolyn; children, Jon and Jeffrey (Lisa) Schroeder; grandchildren, Zoe, Mya, Pippa, Alivia, Isaiah, Axel and Zeke; siblings, Don (Cathy) Schroeder, Jean Johnson and Dan (Gloria) Schroeder. Memorial Service Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11AM at Harbor Church, 11125 Point Douglas Drive South, Hastings, MN. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service at church. (Limited seating available at the church, max of 100 people permitted). Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Harbor Church
NOV
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Harbor Church
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
