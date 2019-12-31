|
Age 87 of La Crescent, MN Passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at La Crescent Health Services. He was born in La Crosse, WI. on August 20, 1932 to Archibald and Ellen (Halpin) Skemp. Chuck is Survived by wife of 13 years, Barbara (Bracken Walter) Skemp, children Joe (Lisa), Archie (Amy), Charlie (Mary Jo), Ann (Tom) Skemp-Cook, Ellen (Steve) Christoff, Trish (Pat) Page, and Neil (Anne), as well as 28 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children, and Barbara's four children. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Archie A. Skemp and Ellen (Halpin) Skemp, and his first wife Patricia A. (Johnson) Skemp. Chuck served the greater La Crosse community as a urologist starting in 1964 following his service in the United States Navy. In addition to deeply loving his family, Chuck loved his farm and his Angus cattle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Church of the Crucifixion; 423 S. 2ND St., La Crescent, MN. Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the mass from 9:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed to local charities. www.schumacher-kish.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 31, 2019