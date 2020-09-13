1/1
Charles A. "Chuck" WESTERLUND
Age 77, of Roseville Passed peacefully September 6, 2020 Preceded by beloved wife, Diane; parents, George & Marjorie; and siblings, Ronald, Dean & Mary. Survived by children, Greg (Amy), Shelley (Bruce) MacDonald, Bradley (Michelle); grandchildren, Allie, Madison, Trevor, Avery, Keegan, Calvin; and many family & friends. Chuck was a State Farm Agent for nearly 50 years, where he developed many lifelong friendships. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and gentle manner. He enjoyed golf, fishing, a good glass of scotch and especially family vacations in Door County. He was a heck of a guy and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Lifesprk home & hospice aides, Ruth, Charity & Elizabeth and the considerable friendship and support provided from his neighbor, Jim Schwieger. Services and interment will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
