Age 77, of Roseville Passed peacefully September 6, 2020 Preceded by beloved wife, Diane; parents, George & Marjorie; and siblings, Ronald, Dean & Mary. Survived by children, Greg (Amy), Shelley (Bruce) MacDonald, Bradley (Michelle); grandchildren, Allie, Madison, Trevor, Avery, Keegan, Calvin; and many family & friends. Chuck was a State Farm Agent for nearly 50 years, where he developed many lifelong friendships. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and gentle manner. He enjoyed golf, fishing, a good glass of scotch and especially family vacations in Door County. He was a heck of a guy and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Lifesprk home & hospice aides, Ruth, Charity & Elizabeth and the considerable friendship and support provided from his neighbor, Jim Schwieger. Services and interment will be private.