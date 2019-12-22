|
Age 77 of Apple Valley Passed away on December 18th, 2019 Chuck was born in Minneapolis, attended Roosevelt High School and served in the US Navy. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Groth; their three girls, Beth Hjortaas, Michelle Johnson (Joe) and Heather Hjortaas; grandchildren Logan Daniels, Lauren Soine (Austin) Natalie Johnson and Chase Johnson; as well as siblings, nieces and nephews. Chuck's celebration of life will be on Monday, December 30th at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley at 11:00 AM, with a visitation at 10:00 AM and lunch following.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019