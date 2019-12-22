Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles HJORTAAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Allen HJORTAAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Allen HJORTAAS Obituary
Age 77 of Apple Valley Passed away on December 18th, 2019 Chuck was born in Minneapolis, attended Roosevelt High School and served in the US Navy. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Groth; their three girls, Beth Hjortaas, Michelle Johnson (Joe) and Heather Hjortaas; grandchildren Logan Daniels, Lauren Soine (Austin) Natalie Johnson and Chase Johnson; as well as siblings, nieces and nephews. Chuck's celebration of life will be on Monday, December 30th at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley at 11:00 AM, with a visitation at 10:00 AM and lunch following.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -