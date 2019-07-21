|
of Naples, FL and Robbinsdale, MN passed away on April 15, 2019. Charles was born on March 20, 1929 in Brainerd, MN to William (Bill) and Dorothy (Dolly) Cossette. After graduating from Brainerd H.S. in 1947, he earned his way into the University of Minnesota via the Naval Aviation College Program in the fall of 1947 and studied Aeronautical Engineering for two years. In exchange, he spent the next four years in the U.S. Navy learning to fly fighter jets and land on carrier decks. Chuck and fellow Brainerd classmate, Marjean Varpness, were married in 1950 and in 1951 had the first of four sons. After discharge from active duty and while working full time, he returned to the U in 1954 to finish his Bachelor's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Another son was born in 1955. He received his Master's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1956 and began his professional life at North American Aviation in Columbus, Ohio. Two more sons were born. In 1962 the family moved to Robbinsdale, Minnesota to pursue a promising opportunity to be closer to home. He enjoyed a 22-year career at Honeywell Defense where he earned Honeywell's prestigious H.W. Sweatt Award for outstanding technical achievement. True to his northern Minnesota roots, Chuck bought a place on Leech Lake where he could relax every weekend and take his sons and their friends hunting, fishing, and waterskiing. In 1984 he retired, bought an RV, and he and Marjean toured the country, experiencing various retirement climates firsthand before becoming permanent residents of Naples, Florida in 1992. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjean; four sons, Thomas (Melody), Richard (Ann), Terry (Debra) and Randy (Nancy); grandchildren, Justin, Dallas, Jacalyn, Laura and Luke; four great-granddaughters; and sister, Dorothy Ann. Military Honors ceremony to be held at noon Monday, July 22 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls in Committal Hall. Luncheon to follow at Camp Ripley Town Hall, Bldg 15-77. Picture ID required to enter base. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , , or to .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019