Age 88 Passed away December 3rd, 2019 surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren. Chuck was born on May 20, 1931, the youngest of 6 children and graduated from Lindstrom - Center High School. He attended Hamline University and the University of Minnesota before serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict, honorably discharged. He returned and graduated from the U of MN. Chuck introduced himself to Carol Bjostad and after a whirlwind courtship they married in June, 1956. He worked in the insurance industry until his early retirement at 60 to care for Carol. His second wife Mary, brought him more family to love for 26 years. Throughout life he enjoyed grouse and deer hunting with family, sons and son in law. During the summer months, Chuck took his family out boating to many favorite lakes and rivers. Year-round, Chuck loved to play cards: bridge, 500 and cribbage and family gatherings large and small. He will always be remembered for his love of brownies with ice cream and hot fudge sauce. Preceded in death by parents Ed and Mabel Youngberg, his wife Carol and siblings: Lorraine Andrews, Genevieve Grandstrand, Helen Scholze, John Youngberg and Mary Broberg. Survived by wife Mary and children with Carol: Keri (Cary) Olson, John (Kari) Youngberg, Dave (Jenny) Youngberg, Dan (Jane) Youngberg, grandchildren: Cameron and Claire Olson, Kaylie and Annika Youngberg, Nicole (Andy Vegel), Madeline and Julia Youngberg, Jack and Rachel Youngberg and Mary's children and grandchildren. We send a special thanks to the dedicated staff at the Fountains at Hosanna as well as Stonehaven of Eagan who cared for him during his final days. Memorial service 11:00 AM, visitation at 10:00, Saturday, February 1st, at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Rd, Eagan. Memorials to the .
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, 2019