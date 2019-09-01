Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1725 Kennard St.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles DIEBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles DIEBEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles DIEBEL Obituary
Loving Father and Grandpa Age 88 of Maplewood Passed away on August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Donna; son, Craig. Survived by children, Jerry (Mary), Steve (Janice), Char, Sarah Jo, Tony, & Angie; grandson, Charlie; siblings, Bob (Alice) & Jim; nieces, nephews and friends. He was the best family man ever and always had a kind word. Loved bowling twice a week with his buddies. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (September 4, 2019) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now