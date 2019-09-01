|
Loving Father and Grandpa Age 88 of Maplewood Passed away on August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Donna; son, Craig. Survived by children, Jerry (Mary), Steve (Janice), Char, Sarah Jo, Tony, & Angie; grandson, Charlie; siblings, Bob (Alice) & Jim; nieces, nephews and friends. He was the best family man ever and always had a kind word. Loved bowling twice a week with his buddies. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (September 4, 2019) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019