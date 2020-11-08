Age 92, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria P. Morin and son, Charles E. Morin Jr. Survived by children, Dorothy Haverty, Thomas (Susan) Morin, Margaret Morin, Joan (Richard) Veal, Ann Marie (Michael) Gustavson; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Private family service to be held and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.