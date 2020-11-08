1/1
Charles E. MORIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria P. Morin and son, Charles E. Morin Jr. Survived by children, Dorothy Haverty, Thomas (Susan) Morin, Margaret Morin, Joan (Richard) Veal, Ann Marie (Michael) Gustavson; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Private family service to be held and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved