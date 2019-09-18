|
|
Age 82, of St. Paul Died September 11, 2019 He was born in Sioux Falls, SD, on July 14, 1937 and adopted by Leland and Lowena Aase. He grew up in and around Pierre, SD, graduating high school in '55, Luther College in '59 and Luther Seminary in '64. His first call was in Longville, MN, where he met Diane Workman. They were married in '67 and spent the next 52 years together as his career took him to Ohio, Missouri, Minnesota and finally St. John's Lutheran in Salina, KS, where he served until 2002. They retired to Idaho but moved back to Minnesota in 2008 to be near family. Chuck is survived by his wife, daughters Sara Aase (Lars Ostrom), Laura Aase (John Heille) and Andrea Aase, five grandkids, and his sister Janet Upchurch. Memorial service will be 3:00PM Saturday, September 21 at Luther Seminary's CHAPEL OF THE INCARNATION, 2481 Como Ave, St. Paul, visitation beginning at 1:00PM. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019