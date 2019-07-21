|
"Chuck" Of Inver Grove Heights Age 80, passed away on July 19, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Carrie; children, Russell (Julie), Julie (Gary) Mueller, Jeffery (Theresa), John (Carrie); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; also many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Friday July 26th at Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Church, 2950 Hwy 55, Eagan. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service (1:00-2:00 p.m.) Private inurnment in the church cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019