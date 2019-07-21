Home

Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Chr
2950 Highway 55
Eagan, MN 55121
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Church
2950 Hwy 55
Eagan, MN
Charles Edward FOLEY

Charles Edward FOLEY
"Chuck" Of Inver Grove Heights Age 80, passed away on July 19, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Carrie; children, Russell (Julie), Julie (Gary) Mueller, Jeffery (Theresa), John (Carrie); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; also many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Friday July 26th at Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Church, 2950 Hwy 55, Eagan. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service (1:00-2:00 p.m.) Private inurnment in the church cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
