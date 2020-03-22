|
|
Age 88 of St. Paul - Passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Chuck was a graduate of Harding HS, served in the US Naval Reserve and worked 35 years for the Bell System (CWA Member). He met the love of his life, Barb, at Sundberg Drug's soda fountain on Payne Avenue where she served him the best malt of his life. Ice cream would be their favorite treat for their 65 years together. Until he fell ill, Chuck served his wife as a faithful caregiver at home. He will be dearly missed by Barbara; their sons, Steve, Tim, Jim (Caryn) and John (Carrie); special grandchildren, Diana Johnstone (Mike), Nate (Emily), Scott, Seth and Maria; sweet great-grandchildren, Adele, Lola, Sonja, Elsa and Quintin; brothers, Lloyd (Pat) and David (Claudia); sisters, Martha Baker and Mary Baker; many nieces, nephews and in-laws, as well as dear neighbors who loved him. Chuck will join in heaven his parents, Karl and Minnie; step-mom, Helen; brothers, Wally and Earl; and many beloved in-laws and friends. Sincere thanks from Chuck's family to the many health workers who served him with care and kindness during his illness. Chuck was a lifetime member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the church. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020