|
|
Age 85 of Saint Paul. Died on March 18th, 2019. Preceded in death by brothers, Leo, Joseph, Patrick, and Mark. Survived by wife, Alice; children, Kevin, Karen, Tom, Patrice (Ron) Kollas, Victor (Lisa), Vince (Colleen), and Janet; grandchildren, Jessica, Brad, Kelsey, Annalea, Roy, Harley, Molly, Carrie, Rachel, and Gabby; and grandson, Angelo. Visitation beginning at 9:30AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Friday, March 22nd at the Church of St. Patrick, 1095 DeSoto St, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019