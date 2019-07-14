|
|
a.k.a. Charlie, Step Daddy, Poppi, "The Legend" Age 85 Born on Christmas, 1933. Passed away on the 4th of July, 2019 with his loving wife, Susan, by his side. Please join us in celebrating Charlie on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at Saint Edwards Catholic Church, 9401 Nesbitt Ave., Bloomington, MN 55437. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am with visitation one hour prior to Mass and a luncheon following Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Underdog Rescue at www.underdogrescuemn.com HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019