With profound sadness we announce the passing of Charles F. Nelson (Chuck, Studley or Pop's). Complica- tions of COPD and Congestive Heart Failure finally overcame him at his residence in White Bear Lake on June 11, 2020. He was in his 88th year and lived a wonderful life, all while "doing it his way". He was born in Minneapolis, on January 21, 1932 to Carl & Ann (Halek) Nelson. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1950 and worked for the telephone company until a back injury required him to retire early. He absolutely loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing, golfing and especially living on Lake Minnetonka. He always had a tan. He served his country in the Navy and, for a time, was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. He also enjoyed volunteering at PGA golf events and we all remember his "Little Red Corvette". He loved, and was loved by many, and will be missed by all! Preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Ann, brother Leroy, nephew Tim, great nephew David. Survived by sons, Brad and Brian, sisters Nancy (Oliver), Carol (Dale), niece Diana (Jim), nephews Mark (Ann, Morgan, Micheal, Emily), Todd (Stacy), life long friends Bob, Lyle, Ray, Wally and others! His wish was for cremation and no service. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.