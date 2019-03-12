|
Age 73, of St. Paul Passed away on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace. Born on December 3rd, 1945. Preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Cate, and brother, Bob. Survived by son, Charlie (Krista); daughter, Niki (Tim) Morley; grandson, Colin; sisters, Cathy (Mike) Niedermaier and Maureen (Gary) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. Chuck attended St. Leo's grade school, Cretin and Hill High Schools, and St. Thomas College where he founded the Silver Gloves Boxing. Chuck was a boxer in the Golden Gloves before turning professional. He was the longtime owner of Mitch's Supper Club, as well as The Nook. Chuck was heavily involved in many community and charitable organizations, including Mr. Pat (2005) and West 7th Boys and Girls Club. Recipient of many awards including Mancini's Sports Hall of Fame for boxing (2001) and the Bob Kohout Memorial Award (2018). Visitation will be held at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul, on Thursday, March 14th from 4-7pm. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Lumen Christi, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul, on Friday, March 15th at 10am. A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in the spring. A special thank you to the staff of Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home and to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Our Lady of Peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2019