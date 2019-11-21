Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Charles Francis ROARK

Age 89 of Ham Lake, MN Passed away on April 28, 2018 Beloved husband of Patricia (Diebel) Roark. Preceded in death by his brother James. Survived by children Anne, Amy (Christopher), Darren (Diana), and Molly Roark. Visitation Monday, Nov. 25 from 4-8pm. Prayer Service Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12:30pm with visitation one hour prior all at O'Halloran Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave S., St Paul followed by interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
