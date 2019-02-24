|
Age 97, formerly of Mankato, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Baxter, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Brainerd at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, with visitation beginning the hour prior to services. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Mankato. Memorials may be given to the Breath of Life Adult Day Services at the Good Samaritan Campus, Brainerd. Charles was born September 13, 1921 to Charles F. and Marie (Burke) Zwisler Sr. in Clinton, Iowa. He graduated from Kohler, Wisconsin High School in 1939. He did his pre-dental education at St. John's University, Collegeville, MN. In 1945 Charles graduated from the University of Minnesota Dental School. He was a member of the Naval Reserve during dental school and upon graduation was commissioned a Lieutenant J.G. in the Navy Dental Corps. After serving stateside he practiced dentistry for 1 year in St. Cloud, MN before attending Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois. He received his Master of Science degree in orthodontics in 1949. Charles married Lois Olson on September 5, 1945 in Reynolds, North Dakota. He practiced orthodontics in Mankato, MN his entire career. He was very involved in his profession. He taught at the University of Minnesota Dental School as well as Mankato State University. He was a member of the Blue Earth County Dental Association, Southern District Dental Association, the Minnesota Dental Association, the American Dental Association and the American Association of Orthodontics. He was a diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics and past president of the Minnesota Dental Association. Other organizations that he was proud to serve in were the Mankato Association for Retarded Citizens and the Minnesota Association for Retarded Citizens. He was a charter member of the Mankato Serra Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. Charles had a great appreciation for the out of doors and shared his love of fishing, canoeing and hiking with his family. He was an avid amateur radio operator (KØKLY) and reader. Charles is survived by his 3 children, Steven Zwisler of Whitefish, Montana, Mary Claire (Dr. Dan) Ryan of Brainerd, Charlie (Jan Vaidich) Zwisler of South St. Paul; daughter-in-law, Betty Zwisler of Hudson, Wisconsin; 6 grandchildren, Nicole Krolikowski, Kristin (Brian) Bay, Dawn (Jason) Ramaker, Barry (Melissa) Zwisler, Andrew (Stacie) Ryan and Colin (Catrina) Ryan; 14 great grandchildren, Anna, Jack and Anthony Ramaker, Maria and Ethan Bay, Luke Langland, Sean and Elizabeth Zwisler, Addison, Patrick, Meagan and Bradley Ryan, Thomas and Lucy Ryan; sisters, Anna Marie McCann of San Luis Obispo, California and Rosemary Hillig of Waumandee, Wisconsin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lois, brother, James, sons, Gary and John, and daughter, Ann. Arrangements with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
