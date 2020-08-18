November 30, 1970 ~ August 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Cathie R. Alexander and Dr. Charles Alexander III, brother Zachary Alexander, grandparents Juliet and Charles Alexander Jr and Rhea and Rev. Ray Stry. Charles is survived by his daughters Brooke Alexander and Erica Alexander, brother Luke (Tammy) Alexander, sister Rachel (Karl) Frisinger, nephews Nicolas Alexander, Alex and Aiden Frisinger. He was born in Ann Arbor MI and raised in the Twin Cities where he graduated from Mounds View High School. He earned his BA degree in Psychology at the University of Minnesota and his MA degree in Counseling Psychology at St. Mary's University. He loved spending time in his boat fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed researching his family ancestry. He traveled extensively. His favorite places included Scotland and Hawaii. He had a great sense of humor and always tried to make people laugh. He loved his kids more than anything. Thank you to his special friend Maria Mitchell. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store