1/1
Charles Freeman ALEXANDER IV
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 30, 1970 ~ August 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Cathie R. Alexander and Dr. Charles Alexander III, brother Zachary Alexander, grandparents Juliet and Charles Alexander Jr and Rhea and Rev. Ray Stry. Charles is survived by his daughters Brooke Alexander and Erica Alexander, brother Luke (Tammy) Alexander, sister Rachel (Karl) Frisinger, nephews Nicolas Alexander, Alex and Aiden Frisinger. He was born in Ann Arbor MI and raised in the Twin Cities where he graduated from Mounds View High School. He earned his BA degree in Psychology at the University of Minnesota and his MA degree in Counseling Psychology at St. Mary's University. He loved spending time in his boat fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed researching his family ancestry. He traveled extensively. His favorite places included Scotland and Hawaii. He had a great sense of humor and always tried to make people laugh. He loved his kids more than anything. Thank you to his special friend Maria Mitchell. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved