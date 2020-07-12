Of Mendota Heights, Minnesota Passed away on July 6, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Clara Cunningham and his sisters Helen (William) Friendshuh and Carolyn (Frank) Onufrak. He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Dawn (Timothy) Ostrem, son Greg (Kimberly) Cunningham; five grandchildren Karyn (Seth) Vander Kooy, Thomas and Erik Ostrem and Kaitlin and Ryan Cunningham; brother-in-law Doug (Sue) Nelson and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and associates. Charlie was born and raised in Minneapolis where he attended Washburn High School. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Charlie attended the University of Minnesota. He was a member of Beta Theta Phi and graduated with a degree in Business. Charlie went on to have a long and successful career spanning more than 40 years at West Publishing in St. Paul. He started in accounting then switched over to computing, serving the last several years as Vice President of Computer Services prior to his retirement in 1996. In 1959, Charlie married Kathy Nelson of Minneapolis. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and deeply involved themselves in each other's interests. Charlie loved spending time with his family, whether it be traveling, attending Gopher games, playing a round of golf, or just joking around the dinner table. Charlie was an avid golfer. If you couldn't find him at home, you could bet he was on the golf course. He was a member of Somerset Country Club in Mendota Heights and in Naples, Florida he belonged to Hole in the Wall and Royal Poinciana. While at the University, Charlie's life-long interest in Gopher athletics developed. Charlie and Kathy, who also attended the U of M, were passionate fans of Gopher basketball, hockey and football. Following the musical interests of his wife, Charlie and Kathy really enjoyed attending Minnesota Orchestra concerts holding season passes for many decades and even traveled with them on a few overseas tours. Charlie and Kathy were active members of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Minneapolis for more than 55 years. Together they devoted their time and energy to the Church's youth and music ministries, Cathedral of the Pines Camp, and disabled care (Rolling Acres) programs. Charlie served as a member of the Mount Olivet board and was also on the board of trustees of Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN. Due to the impact of Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mount Olivet Lutheran Church (5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55419), the Minnesota Orchestra (1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403) or to the U of M Foundation and sent to (University of Minnesota Athletic Department, c/o Randy Handel, 516 15th Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455). Private interment Lakewood Cemetery Minneapolis. www.washburn-mcreavy.com
Edina Chapel 952-920-3996