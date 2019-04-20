|
Passed peacefully at his winter home April 8, 2019, age 97 Survived by companion of 16 years, Barbara Stephens; children, Charles (Debbie), Marlene (Dale) Howey; grandchildren, Kris (Jon) Mueller, Tony Howey; great-granddaughter, Savanna Mueller. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Olga; wife, Arlene Marsh; 5 sisters. Charles enjoyed a career with the United States Postal Service/RPO, and was active in the Snowbird ham radio club. A veteran of the US Navy, Charles was a lifetime member of the White Bear Lake VFW. He enjoyed splitting his time between his homes in San Juan, TX and on Lake Alexander in Cushing, MN. Funeral service will be 11AM Monday, April 22 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling on Tuesday, April 23. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 20, 2019