Born December 1, 1941 Passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.Preceded in death by his parents, Peter & Bernice Mertensotto and brother Jim. He is survived by his sister-in-law Barb Mertensotto and many cousins and close friends. Chuck was born and raised in Austin, MN. He attended Pacelli Catholic School where he made and retained many lifelong friends. To this day they have an annual reunion which Chuck helped organize and attended. He was a lifelong devout Catholic who gave generously of his time, talent and money. Chuck participated fully in his church's ministries and community. He enjoyed both the companionship and sense of purpose that it brought. His devout belief led him into social justice causes such as ISAIAH and to personally look for ways to provide a hand up to those in need. His generosity to others seemed to know no bounds. Chuck was a Vietnam veteran who worked for Military Intelligence.Posing as a French business man he literally developed both businesses and friendships. After Vietnam Chuck sponsored several families that worked with the U.S. They and their descendants are now successful citizens and good friends. Chuck eventually started his own business where he found and placed top Financial Officers into many local twin cities corporations. Chuck loved the outdoors. Whether it be camping the BWCA or hiking in the Rockies, Grand Canyon and Isle Royal he was both game to take on the adventure and be the chief cook. Many of us gained weight on long back country treks when Chuck was the chef. A hearty Minnesotan, he even camped in the winter. Finally, Chuck loved his ski house in Ironwood. Run like a hostel, Chuck relished in the family setting he created as meals and stories of the outdoor skiing and hiking adventures were shared. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 beginning at 5PM with tributes at 7PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Funeral services 11AM Wednesday, Sept. 11 (visitation begins at 10AM) at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview, followed by a meal of thanks and celebration. In lieu of gifts please plant a tree or go for a hike in Chuck's memory. Charles H. Mertensotto will be interred in his home town of Austin, MN. He will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019