Charles Henry "Chuck" NADEAU
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 just one month shy of his 88th birthday. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Helen Nadeau, his wife of 64 years Barbara, sister Virginia and brother-in-law George Swanson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Connie and John Larson and son-in-law Lane Freshwater. He is survived by his four children Michele Freshwater, Greg Nadeau, Jim (Mary) Nadeau and Becky Nadeau; seven grandchildren Katie (Dave) Gettman, Kari (Chris) Rock, Jake (Tiffany) Freshwater, Charlie (Jessica) Nadeau, Michael, Chelsea and Alice (Derek Jones) Nadeau. Loving Great Grandpa of Abigail, Benjamin, Sydney, Natalie, Kaitlyn, Jaxon and Kylie. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Chuck was a lifelong resident of St. Paul, West Seventh Street. He loved gardening, sitting in his yard and talking with his neighbors. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1950. Chuck spent one semester at St. John's University before being drafted into the Army for the Korean War. Chuck married Barb, his sweetheart from high school, after returning from Korea in June of 1954. Chuck was a dedicated member to many groups both at work, through church and socially. He was a lifelong member to multiple organizations: the VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly 529, St. Francis Casinos, St. Francis Holy Name Society and a Local Chairman for the UTU for many years. Chuck retired from the Chicago Northwestern Railroad after 41 years of service. Chuck was gregarious, loved talking with people and always had a story to tell. He was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. During the last few years of their lives, Chuck and Barb became part of the Ecumen Seasons of Maplewood community. There, new friendships were created with other residents and staff. The family wishes to thank the Ecumen community for embracing both Barb and Chuck during this last stage of their lives. Interment will be private at Fort Snelling. A celebration of Chuck's life will happen at a future date. Memorials preferred in his name to Twin Cities Public Television or the Disabled American Veterans. 651-407-8300





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved