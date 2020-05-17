Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 just one month shy of his 88th birthday. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Helen Nadeau, his wife of 64 years Barbara, sister Virginia and brother-in-law George Swanson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Connie and John Larson and son-in-law Lane Freshwater. He is survived by his four children Michele Freshwater, Greg Nadeau, Jim (Mary) Nadeau and Becky Nadeau; seven grandchildren Katie (Dave) Gettman, Kari (Chris) Rock, Jake (Tiffany) Freshwater, Charlie (Jessica) Nadeau, Michael, Chelsea and Alice (Derek Jones) Nadeau. Loving Great Grandpa of Abigail, Benjamin, Sydney, Natalie, Kaitlyn, Jaxon and Kylie. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Chuck was a lifelong resident of St. Paul, West Seventh Street. He loved gardening, sitting in his yard and talking with his neighbors. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1950. Chuck spent one semester at St. John's University before being drafted into the Army for the Korean War. Chuck married Barb, his sweetheart from high school, after returning from Korea in June of 1954. Chuck was a dedicated member to many groups both at work, through church and socially. He was a lifelong member to multiple organizations: the VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly 529, St. Francis Casinos, St. Francis Holy Name Society and a Local Chairman for the UTU for many years. Chuck retired from the Chicago Northwestern Railroad after 41 years of service. Chuck was gregarious, loved talking with people and always had a story to tell. He was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. During the last few years of their lives, Chuck and Barb became part of the Ecumen Seasons of Maplewood community. There, new friendships were created with other residents and staff. The family wishes to thank the Ecumen community for embracing both Barb and Chuck during this last stage of their lives. Interment will be private at Fort Snelling. A celebration of Chuck's life will happen at a future date. Memorials preferred in his name to Twin Cities Public Television or the Disabled American Veterans. 651-407-8300