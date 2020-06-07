Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Dorothy Hilgert. Survived by his best friend and wife of 58 years, Kathleen; loving children Scott (Christy); Todd (Julie); Brian (Lisa); Michael; Kelly (Stuart); 11 grand children; and 3 great-grandchildren. Chuck loved to be outdoors. He was an avid gardener, car enthusiast, coin collector and an all-around awesome Dad and Papa. He will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 10 at 11am, Church of St. Patrick in Inver Grove Heights.









