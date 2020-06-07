Charles HILGERT
Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Dorothy Hilgert. Survived by his best friend and wife of 58 years, Kathleen; loving children Scott (Christy); Todd (Julie); Brian (Lisa); Michael; Kelly (Stuart); 11 grand children; and 3 great-grandchildren. Chuck loved to be outdoors. He was an avid gardener, car enthusiast, coin collector and an all-around awesome Dad and Papa. He will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 10 at 11am, Church of St. Patrick in Inver Grove Heights.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
