Age 79, of Lake Elmo Passed away 10/17/19 Loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded by parents Chuck and Lucille. Survived by wife Judy, children Jody (Tim) and Chad (Tonya), grandchildren Lily, Mitchell and Connor, two sisters, one brother and many friends. Chuck was a 1958 graduate of North St. Paul High School and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He worked in the Power Transmission industry as a Regional Manager for 35 years. Upon retirement he became Gambling Manager at the NSP Legion. Private Interment honoring Chuck's request. God Bless You Charlie, We Love You!
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
