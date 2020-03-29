|
|
100% Irish Age 89 of Roseville Died of natural causes on March 26, 2020. Born November 23, 1930 in St. Paul and grew up in the Midway area. He was a proud member of the Cretin Class of '48 and served in the US Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He spent his 50 year working career at Villaume Industries, where he introduced roof trusses to the region. He also was a beloved member of the St. Paul Curl- ing Club for nearly 60 years where he was the oldest active member of the club. Charlie was one of a kind, the life of any party. He was a master storyteller and known for his colorful use of the English language, especially while playing golf. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; sisters, Cecilia and Frances. Charlie will be truly missed by children, Neal (Debi), Mary (Bob) Michels, Susan, Tim (Linda); 8 grandchildren; 7 great- grands; many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and neighbors. Interment and Celebration, in fine Irish fashion, will be held at a later date. May his Irish eyes forever smile. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020