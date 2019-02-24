Home

Baxter/Brainerd - Baxter
7348 Excelsior Road
Baxter, MN 56425
1-218-828-5051
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
Crosslake, MN
View Map
Charles J. SCHLICHTING

Charles J. SCHLICHTING Obituary
71, of Crosslake, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on the lake on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to gather one hour prior to services. Interment will take place at Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services www.brenny.com 218.828.5051
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
