|
|
Age 87, of Amery, WI Passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. He was born March 28, 1932, in St. Paul, MN. Charlie was an army veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean War. After he returned to civilian life, he worked as a computer systems manager for several prominent St. Paul companies, finally retiring from his position with the State of Minnesota. He spent his retirement years on Moon Lake in Clayton, WI, with a close-knit community of friends and neighbors. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, skiing and bird watching. He loved his time spent in the deer camp with his hunting buddies. Charlie was a devout Roman Catholic whose faith was particularly important to him. He actively supported dozens of charitable organizations including his parish, St. Anne's in Turtle Lake, NET Ministries, and many fine pro-life organizations. Charlie is survived by his sister, Margaret Schanz; sister-in-law, Beverly Berchem; brother-in-law, Delmore Radeztsky; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Fides (Blesener) Berchem; his sisters Helen (Peter) Stumpf, Joan (Tom) Smith, Faith (Bob) Trudeau, Claire Radeztsky, Mary Jo (Ron) Glebus; brothers Francis Berchem and Alfred Berchem; and brother-in-law Ron Schanz. Due to the current public health crisis, a Funeral Mass and burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020