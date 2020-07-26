1/
Charles Joseph BERCHEM
Age 87, of Amery, WI Passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. The COVID pandemic did not permit a funeral service at that time. Full notice appeared March 19, 2020, on Legacy.com. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Turtle Lake, WI, with Father Tom Thompson presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks to ensure the safety of all present. Burial plans at Fort Snelling National Cemetery are still pending. Skinner Funeral Homes www.skinnerfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
