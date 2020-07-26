Age 87, of Amery, WI Passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. The COVID pandemic did not permit a funeral service at that time. Full notice appeared March 19, 2020, on Legacy.com
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Turtle Lake, WI, with Father Tom Thompson presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks to ensure the safety of all present. Burial plans at Fort Snelling National Cemetery are still pending.