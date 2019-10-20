Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
1935 - 2019
Charles Joseph PILON Obituary
June 19, 1935 - October 16, 2019 Age 84 of Roseville Passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with Dementia and subsequently, Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his beloved family in his final days, including his bride of 48 years, Ana Pilon (Velazquez); his daughter, Mariaelena Welch (Stewart); and his twins, Chris Pilon (Erica) and Cathy Cruz-Muneton (Julio). Chuck is also survived by his younger sister, Sue Damyanovich (Gary); sister-in-law Lynn Pilon; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who love and cherish him. Preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Margaret Pilon (Juettner); his younger sister, Mary Dullum (Ted); and younger brother, Joe Pilon. Visitation Monday Nov. 4th from 4-8 PM at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy. 96 W. at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, Nov. 5th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Memorials preferred to St. Odilia Church Endowment Fund or .
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2019
