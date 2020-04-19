Born on April 2, 1938 Passed on April 2, 2020 Survived by wife, Bonnie Lee; children, David & Mary; brother, Mike; and brothers-in-law, Bob (Brenda) & Don (Margo) Bailey. Preceded in death by son, Christopher; parents, Lyle & Mildred; in-laws, John & Grace Bailey; sister, Carolee Johnson; & sister-in-law, Elaine White. Charles enjoyed his retirement from Bailey's Nursery by moving up to lake Washburn where he enjoyed many years of fishing & continued service with the K of C. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Heart Assoc. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.