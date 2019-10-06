Home

Charles M. DENNY Jr.


1931 - 2019
Charles M. DENNY Jr. Obituary
Chuck Denny died on October 4th of 2019. The son of Charles M. and M. Eleanor McCahill Denny, he was born on January 9, 1931. He was raised in Minneapolis, and attended the Edina Wooddale Public School, St. Thomas Academy, Canterbury School, and Stanford University. Following graduation from college, he served with the US Army in Germany, and in 1955 married Carol Easley, a treasured gift in his life. In the early years of their marriage, Chuck and Carol lived in Munich, Stuttgart, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Paris, returning to Minneapolis in 1970. He worked several years for the Home Gas Company, eleven formative years for Honeywell, and finished his career with twenty–one years as CEO of ADC Telecommunications. His greatest pleasure was mentoring the young men and women with whom he worked. He enjoyed the symphony, the opera, the theater, reading, and learning. With questionable skill, but with great enthusiasm, he treasured his time hunting, fly fishing, skiing, skating, and playing golf and tennis with family and friends. Once his career was established, he devoted considerable time and energy to a wide variety of community activities and to a number of post-secondary educational institutions. He studied, wrote, and spoke fervently to the issues of corporate responsibility, urging higher standards of behavior and accountability. Following retirement, he was an active community volunteer and a caregiver for his wife, Carol. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol, and children John, Francis, Lucy, and Michael, and his sister, Mary Kerrigan. He is survived by his children, Kevin, and Anne (Steven), and his grandchildren Christine (Tom), Mark, Sean, Alex, and Blake, and his brother, James M. Denny (Catherine). In spite of the loss of his children and the long and terminal illness of his beloved spouse, Chuck Denny continued to believe that he was among the most fortunate of men, cherishing his role as a citizen of the United States of America, and grateful for the support and love he received throughout his life from his family and friends. The burial services will be private. Memorial service pending. Memorials may be given to the Charles M. Denny, Jr. and Carol E. Denny Charitable Fund at the Minneapolis Foundation. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
