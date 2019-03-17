Home

Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Charles M. HAGEN

Charles M. HAGEN Obituary
Age 90 of Plantation, FL, formerly of Bloomington. Proud graduate of the University of Minnesota. He retired as the Director of Special Education in the St. Paul Public Schools and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Betty; son, Kriss Hagen. Survived by son, Kurt (Kathleen) Hagen; daughter-in-law, Mary Hagen; grandchildren, Peter (Crystal), Paul; great grandchildren, Leah Rose Hagen and Elizabeth Ruth Hagen. Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, March 22 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Interment Ft. Snelling. Visitation one hour before the service. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019
