Age 50 of St. Paul, MN Passed away February 14, 2019 Charlie attended St Paul Academy and Summit School, the University of California in Santa Barbara, and graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School. He became a psychiatrist after completing 6 years of residency in psychiatry and neurology at Tulane University in New Orleans. Charles is survived by his parents, Michael and Miriam Moss; brother, William Moss; sister-in-law, Ashleigh Moss and niece, Scarlet Moss. Charlie was fluent in Spanish, enjoyed skiing, mountain biking and fishing. He will be remembered for his intelligence, his amazing knowledge in many subjects, being very opinionated and for his twisted sense of humor. Memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Guild Incorporated or the .
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019