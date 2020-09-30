Of St. Paul and Afton, MN Died peacefully on September 19, 2020, at "The Lakes" in Stillwater, with his wife of 73 years, Cynthia Bend, at his side. Family celebrated his 100th birthday on August 9, 2020. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from M.I.T. and spent most of his career in property management for the Davidson Company at the Pioneer and Endicott Buildings in St. Paul. Family was everything to Meredith; his life was anchored on the property he enjoyed and in the house that he and Cynthia built together. He will be remembered by the family as a strong and gentle pillar of love and purpose. Meredith is survived by his wife, Cynthia Davidson Bend; his sons Richard H. Bend (Carol Ellingson) and Harold P. Bend (Barbara); his grandchildren Heather Warzecha (Matt), Jennifer Bend (Steve Doyle), Mary D. Bend, Torry Bend (James Phillips), Eric Bend (Renee), Merodie Leigh (Clint) and Ayla Rubenstein (Atle Berglie Johansen); and his 10 great-grand children. His parents, Charles M Bend and Miriam, sisters, Miriam (Max Lein), Betty (Ralph Clark) and brother, Robert pre-deceased him along with his daughter, Katherine (Alan Rubenstein). We hope to have an outdoor gathering to celebrate his life for friends and family in spring 2021. In lieu of memorials, donations to Land Stewardship Project, Minnesota or Minnesota Conservation Volunteer in Meredith's honor will be appreciated.









