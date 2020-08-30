Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully August 25, 2020 Chuck was born and raised in St. Paul. He served in the Army during the Korean War, after which he earned his degree in Accounting from St. Thomas. In 1958 Chuck married Peggy Donovan and went on to have four children. Chuck started C.O. Lynch Enterprises in 1972, and eventually sought recovery through Alcoholics Anonymous in 1982. He was influential and outgoing, spreading the AA message and helping alcoholics find recovery through his affiliations with H.E.A.R.T (Help Enable Alcoholics Receive Treatment), The Retreat, and by establishing a meeting in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. His efforts are responsible for the recovery of many other people. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert, and Margaret; brothers, Larry, and Greg; sisters, Mary Alice, and Patricia; and son in law, Dennis Miska. He is survived by his children, Dan, Teri, Tim (Cynthia), and Marty (Denise); sister, Maureen (Russell); grand children, Alyssa, Jacqueline, Devin, Jessica, Lindsey, Liam, Maggie, Chloe, and Molly; great grandchildren, Anthony, Kannon, and Zendaya; and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM, all at the Church of St. Stanislaus, 398 Superior Street, St. Paul. Attendance is limited due to distancing restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alcoholics Anonymous. 651-698-0796