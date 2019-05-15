|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on May 12, 2019. Chuck was born in February 1922 in Duluth to Philip and Hazel Frost. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary (Gilbert). He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Louise; sons David (Cheri), of Woodbury MN, Tom (Theresa) of Spokane, WA, and Peter, of Woodbury; five grandchildren; and five and a half great-grandchildren. Chuck was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Central High in Duluth, and served proudly in the Pacific Theatre as a Lieutenant JG. He graduated from Carlton College in 1947. He met Lou at his sister Mary's rehearsal dinner and they married in Phoenix, AZ a few months later in 1949. He worked for 3M in the Western US, retiring in 1986. They raised their boys in California and camped all over the Western US and Canada. Following retirement, they moved to Sequim, WA; there they enjoyed both domestic and international travel, in part to research family genealogy. In 2004 they moved to Boutwells Landing, where they had an active life and are members of the First Presbyterian Church of Stillwater. Chuck was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A memorial service at Boutwells is pending. Please make any remembrances to the Nature Conservancy, Boutwells Benevolence Fund, or the Audu.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019